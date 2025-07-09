Browns Projected To Have Worrisome Win Total In 2025

The Cleveland Browns won just three games last season.

That’s why, even though they bolstered their roster with a promising rookie class, plenty of people are still skeptical.

Notably, that includes oddsmakers.

As shown by “The 33rd Team” on X, not many people believe the Browns will be much better this year.

As things stand now, they have a projected 5.5 win total, with most of the money going towards the under.

The Browns are coming off a disappointing campaign, but even though they return most of their core, it’s hard to believe they will fare as badly this year as well.

Plenty of their issues had to do with Deshaun Watson’s subpar play, and, barring a shocking turn of events, he’s not going to take the field this season.

The offensive line is also back to full strength and will return to their previous scheme, which should also help the team’s offense.

They bolstered their running game by adding Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, and they addressed the loss of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah by taking Carson Schwesinger.

Granted, the quarterback position will continue to be a headache until proven otherwise, and while they brought in a promising pass-catcher in Harold Fannin Jr., it might be a while before the young tight end gets a steady role in the offense.

Still, the Browns are much more talented than the average three-win team, and while their win projection might not be flattering at all, they might shock plenty of people in this bounce-back campaign.

NEXT:

Cris Carter Issues Stark Warning On Browns' QB Decision