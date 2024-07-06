Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 1 Browns LB

With the reigning 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year returning this season, any Cleveland Browns defender trying to make their mark in 2024 will do so in the shadow of one of the league’s best players.

One analyst believes linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is set up to be in that conversation.

Analyst Garrett Bush made a strong statement about the Browns fourth-year athlete, suggesting the linebacker will make a jump this season into the conversation of the best Cleveland defender with a “monster” season in 2024.

“When they start talking about the Browns defense, they’ll mention Myles Garrett, as they should first, but the second player they will mention is JOK,” Bush said in a clip that the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared on Twitter.

Bush said that the “light bulb came on” for Owusu-Koramoah last season as he has grown comfortable in his role.

The analyst compared his experiences learning his role as a playmaker on the field to that of Owusu-Koramoah.

Bush said that once he felt more comfortable in his role – like Owusu-Koramoah – he began to see the action on the field instead of trying to overthink the situation.

Owusu-Koramoah was a 2021 NFL Draft second-round selection for Cleveland, and the athlete’s contract expires after this season.

In 2023, Owusu-Koramoah played in 16 games, recording 101 tackles and 3.5 sacks for the Browns.

The linebacker also notched six pass deflections and two interceptions for Cleveland last season.

During the offseason, the Browns signed linebackers Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush to complement their talented fourth-year linebacker.

