DraftKings Reveals Nick Chubb’s Comeback Player Award Odds

Browns athletes suffered nearly a dozen injuries last season that took players off the field for an extended period, especially on the offensive side of the football.

While Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson appears ready to return at the start of the season, other players – including offensive linemen Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin – have not taken the field during the team’s OTA sessions this offseason.

Browns running back Nick Chubb is included in that group.

Despite Chubb’s absence this offseason, several oddsmakers have listed the athlete among the top choices for the 2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

PFF Fantasy & Betting shared on Twitter this week that Chubb is among their top five players to win the award this year at +1200 according to DraftKings.

Who is your choice for Comeback Player of the Year? 💰 pic.twitter.com/9RCX1TX6sJ — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) July 1, 2024

DraftKings listed four quarterbacks with better odds to win the award, including one AFC North opponent’s signal caller.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the pack at +125 odds, followed by Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow (+250), Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins (+500), and Indianapolis’ Anthony Richardson (+600).

Chubb suffered his injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers as the running back sustained damage to the MCL and ACL in the same knee he injured in college.

The running back has been rehabbing most of the offseason in preparation to return to the field this season.

While Chubb may not win the award, his pay for the 2024 season will be heavily reliant on his ability to make an impact on the field.

Cleveland restructured Chubb’s contract during the offseason, signing the veteran athlete to an incentive-laden deal with a lower base salary.

NEXT:

Analyst Shares Surprising Statistic About Kevin Stefanski's Longevity