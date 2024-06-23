Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Extending Jedrick Wills

ESPN writer Aaron Schatz penned an article this week noting the final offseason moves each of the 32 NFL teams should make before training camp.

The article suggested re-signing Jedrick Wills to a long-term deal after the left tackle restructured his existing contract this offseason.

Analyst Jeff Lloyd has a different take on this situation, making a strong statement to the contrary about Wills’ future contract with the team.

On “Sports 4 CLE” this week, the analyst said that re-signing Wills now is not Cleveland’s top priority as evidenced by his absence last season.

“If you’re trying to make this statement is this: what did it hurt the Browns last year when he didn’t play?” Lloyd asked rhetorically.

Lloyd pointed to Wills’ replacement last season – Geron Christian – as the reason for his argument.

Christian came in “off the street” and played well enough last season for Cleveland, noting the replacement left tackle was not the reason the Browns won or lost games in 2023.

Lloyd also pointed at the value the Browns used to acquire Wills, noting that the tackle was the No. 10 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

While the analyst said Wills has received more than his fair share of criticism, Lloyd also said that he has yet to live up to his draft position.

Additionally, Lloyd pointed to other contracts as more pressing needs for the Browns, including that of wide receiver Amari Cooper who was a holdout from the team’s offseason practices.

Lloyd also named linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and cornerbacks M.J. Emerson and Greg Newsome II as other players more deserving of a new contract.

