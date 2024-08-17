Analyst Names 1 Browns Player To Watch Against Vikings

With the Cleveland Browns resting their starters in the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings today, the coaching staff will focus on depth chart battles for most of the team’s remaining athletes.

The action on Saturday could help determine which athletes will survive the 53-man roster trim-down over the next two weeks as the Browns have to waive more than the three dozen athletes to get to their NFL regular season roster limit.

One athlete analyst Lance Reisland will watch on Saturday is rookie cornerback Myles Harden.

Reisland shared on Twitter that he was looking forward to watching Harden “finish off an outstanding week against the Vikings” in a post Saturday afternoon.

Look forward to seeing Myles Harden finish off an outstanding week against the Vikings. #Browns https://t.co/kbevPOuos3 — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) August 17, 2024

Reisland also re-posted a video he shared earlier this week as Harden went toe to toe with Minnesota’s Trent Sherfield to break up a passing play during the two teams’ joint practices.

Harden is a 5-foot-11 cornerback who came out of FCS-level South Dakota State as a seventh-round draft pick.

In college, Harden appeared in 29 games with 28 starts from 2020 until 2023, recording 143 tackles, 20 pass deflections, six interceptions, and four fumble recoveries.

Harden earned All-American status during his final season with South Dakota State as well as first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The Browns have a loaded defensive backfield with multiple athletes that rank among the league’s best.

Led by three-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward, Cleveland also features Martin “M.J.” Emerson and Greg Newsome III as up-and-coming defensive backs who project to have a long career in the NFL.

