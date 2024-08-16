Analyst Believes Offensive Line Struggles Could Hurt Browns In 2024

After the Browns finished the 2023 NFL season with a 45-14 loss to Houston in the AFC Wild Card round, Cleveland fired longtime offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and hired former Buffalo Bills coordinator Ken Dorsey to replace him.

Dorsey brought with him a new coaching staff as well, adding multiple new faces to the Cleveland sideline and press box this fall.

One position coach who has found a lukewarm reception awaiting him is offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

Dickerson – who has spent nearly two decades working with offensive lines throughout the NFL – replaces the highly-respected Bill Callahan after the elder coach joined his son’s coaching staff in Tennessee.

The change in offensive line philosophies – as “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” analyst Tyvis Powell explained – is among the chief concerns the Browns have heading into their season opener against Dallas (via Twitter).

“You expect that to be good for Week 1, and I think that that is a concern,” Powell said Dickerson’s ability to scheme for the offensive line.

There are concerns surrounding the #Browns offense. Concerns that NEED to be corrected because Dallas is coming! | @1Tyvis #DawgPound | https://t.co/HIdAvD9YZm pic.twitter.com/MwTLOTO88e — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) August 16, 2024

Powell voiced his concerns about Cleveland’s ability to block the Cowboys’ pass rushers, especially Micah Parsons.

While the analyst initially suspected the Browns would provide help to block Parsons, Powell admitted he is beginning to question if that will be enough against the Cowboys.

“If these elite ends is in the backfield, then the season is a disaster before we even get started,” Powell surmised.

The analyst noted that part of the problem is who is currently available to practice for the Browns, too.

Neither Jack Conklin nor Jedrick Wills have participated in team practices this preseason, meaning the team is relying on James Hudson now in a position he is not as familiar with playing, Powell added.

NEXT:

NFL Insider Reveals Browns' Best Offensive Formation