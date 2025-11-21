Analyst Names ‘2 Bad Habits’ That Shedeur Sanders Needs To Break

Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns is about to have the biggest game of his young career this Sunday when his team faces off against the Las Vegas Raiders. The hope is that the Browns are able to have a much better game than their Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, with the possibility of them securing their third win of the season.

If that is going to happen, Sanders will have to be much more in control during his first outing as the starting quarterback. Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Daryl Ruiter talked about two bad habits that Sanders will need to break as soon as possible.

“He’s got two bad habits he is gonna have to break. The Browns have been focused on breaking them and they’re happy feet in the pocket and retreating from the line of scrimmage.”

Sanders Faces the Harsh Realities Of The NFL Learning Curve

Sanders is quickly learning that playing in the NFL is very different than college. His loss to the Ravens featured a couple of sacks and the nonstop pressure of Baltimore’s defense.

Some people feel that he looked completely unprepared and even surprised at just how tough the defense was.

Sanders just isn’t comfortable in his role right now, which makes sense since he is a rookie who has played for only half of a game. But relying on old, bad habits will only make things worse for him and his team.

Sanders needs to understand that he has to play with much more speed and consideration of how quickly the defense will target him. With that being said, some habits take time to break, and Browns fans will need to be understanding if they see a few mistakes this Sunday.

When people say that there is an adjustment period upon entering the NFL, this is what they are talking about. The transition isn’t always smooth, but Sanders needs to pay close attention to these areas for improvement.

