Analyst Names 2 Browns Players That Could Be Cut This Offseason

After the 2024 NFL season is complete, franchises are expecting the league’s salary cap to rise during the offseason by as much as six percent.

That increase would mean between $15-20 million in additional spending power would be available to every NFL franchise.

The Cleveland Browns are an organization that could certainly use the additional cap space.

With quarterback Deshaun Watson’s biggest salary cap hits being pushed into the 2025 and 2026 seasons after multiple contract restructurings, the Browns could be looking for players to either waive or trade to avoid being over the salary cap when the new league year begins.

Analyst Zac Jackson has identified two such players in a recent article for The Athletic.

Jackson pointed to offensive tackle Jack Conklin and safety Juan Thornhill as two players who are potential salary cap casualties this offseason.

“The Browns will almost certainly either restructure Conklin’s contract or release him with a post-June 1 designation, which would free up around $16 million in cap space for 2025. Thornhill also could be a post-June 1 cut to stretch out his remaining money,” Jackson said.

According to Spotrac, Conklin’s cap hit in 2025 will be over $19 million, or approximately $5 million more than his base salary.

Conklin is signed through the 2026 season, and the Browns have an out built into the contract for 2026.

Thornhill’s salary cap hit is much less in 2025 at an estimated $5.6 million.

His dead cap hit, however, is significant should the team cut him before June 1.

In that situation, the Browns would have over $12 million in dead salary cap attributed to Thornhill.

