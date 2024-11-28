Greg Newsome Reveals Unique Way He’s Preparing For Broncos Game

The Cleveland Browns are heading west to take on the Denver Broncos in a Week 13 Monday Night Football contest with the AFC West team.

Beyond the opponent Cleveland will line up against, Denver presents a unique challenge for the Browns.

Nicknamed the “Mile High City,” Denver sits exactly one mile above sea level, and the increased elevation means less oxygen is in the air.

Players who have never experienced this can soon realize how quickly they’ll fatigue in this playing condition, giving the Broncos a distinct advantage against their opponents.

Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome understands it after playing there last year, a game the Browns lost 29-12 to the Broncos.

In a recent interview, Newsome explained the unique way he and his teammates are preparing for Monday’s game against the Broncos.

“The first time you go up there, you’re not really expecting it to be that bad … This year, definitely getting in the altitude room, and we’re all going to be ready to go,” Newsome said.

Newsome admitted that he “got super, super tired” in his first experience playing at a higher altitude.

The cornerback added that the Browns are playing with a sense of urgency due to their 3-8 start, and the extra preparedness he and his teammates are undergoing should help Cleveland acclimate to Denver’s altitude before Monday night.

Newsome has struggled to start 2024, allowing 63 percent of the passes his way to be completed.

The defender has also yielded four passing touchdowns this season.

