Analyst Names 2 Possible Nick Chubb Replacements

Few running backs have dominated quite like Nick Chubb during his prime with the Cleveland Browns.

His punishing running style and consistent production made him a cornerstone of the offense.

After Chubb’s catastrophic knee injury in 2023, and with his 29th birthday in the rearview mirror, the Browns appear to be considering life beyond the four-time Pro Bowler.

Now, as the team faces an uncertain future possibly without Chubb, speculation grows about who might replace him.

Analyst Tyvis Powell recently identified two 2025 NFL Draft prospects from Ohio State who could fill the void: TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins.

“[TreVeyon] really improved as a pass pro, as a pass blocker, and he catches the ball out the backfield. I mean, he does literally everything. … Quinshon is more of a physical back. You watched him in the championship game, and you watched him over the course of this season,” Powell said, via The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

Henderson represents the explosive, big-play threat that teams covet.

When healthy, he transforms ordinary plays into highlight-reel moments with his exceptional speed and vision.

Though durability concerns have followed him throughout his college career, his skill set makes him an attractive option.

Judkins brings a different dimension to the table.

His physical running style resembles the bruising approach that made Chubb so effective in Cleveland.

He excels in situations where toughness matters most: short-yardage, goal-line, and clock-killing scenarios.

The Browns face an interesting decision as they potentially move forward without their longtime offensive centerpiece.

Either Henderson or Judkins could prove to be a worthy successor, each bringing unique strengths to an offense in transition.

NEXT:

Analyst Sounds Off About Nick Chubb Rumor Of Signing With Divisional Rival