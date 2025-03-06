Browns Nation

Thursday, March 6, 2025
Analyst Sounds Off About Nick Chubb Rumor Of Signing With Divisional Rival

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ running backs room will most likely look very different next season.

Most reports state that Nick Chubb and the Browns are heading towards a divorce.

Also, there are rumors that the Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in his services.

With that in mind, Aaron Goldhammer and Tony Rizzo debated this possibility.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Goldhammer was worried about potentially facing Chubb twice a year, as he doesn’t think the Browns’ lighter linebackers could tackle him.

Rizzo, however, isn’t worried about that at all.

He claimed that the Steelers aren’t a threat to anybody, adding that they haven’t even won a playoff game in almost a decade.

“The Steelers suck, they haven’t won a playoff game in over a decade,” Rizzo said.

More than that, Rizzo isn’t optimistic about Chubb’s health at all, stating that he might not even be there by the time training camp starts.

That’s a harsh assessment, but it’s worth making, nonetheless.

Chubb is aging, and he’s coming off a major knee injury and a foot injury as well.

We’ve seen how quickly running backs can fall from grace when Father Time comes knocking.

Of course, all Browns fans would love to see Chubb back with the team, and they would absolutely hate watching him play for one of their most hated rivals.

Then again, that’s just the nature of this business.

And even if that’s the case, just like Rizzo said, it’s not like the Steelers are the powerhouse they used to be or will be a Super Bowl contender with Chubb.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation