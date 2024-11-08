Browns Nation

Friday, November 8, 2024
Analyst Names 3 Areas Browns Should ‘Tweak’ This Season

By
Leave a Comment
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jameis Winston #5 hands off the ball to Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

With a bye this week, the Cleveland Browns can reflect on how this squad can improve during the second half of its season.

Despite their 2-7 record, Cleveland can still finish above .500 should the team make adjustments ahead of their next game on November 17 against the New Orleans Saints.

Analyst Tyvis Powell believes the Browns have three distinct areas in which the team should focus its energy to produce a better product on the field this season.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Powell identified three areas where the Browns could make improvements for this season by suggesting the Browns “tweak” the wide receiver, running back, and offensive coaching positions.

Powell explained finding a third wide receiver to complement the team’s existing starters at that position would “unlock a lot of things” for this offense in 2024.

At the running back position, Powell said that the team has to have an uncomfortable discussion about Nick Chubb’s future, adding that he does not believe he’ll be the long-term solution as an every-down running back.

The analyst was not impressed with Jerome Ford’s development, and Cleveland could use one of its offseason moves – either via the draft or free agency – to find a replacement for Chubb moving forward.

Powell also pointed to the Browns’ coaching staff – and specifically its run-game coordinator – as another area of focus, pondering out loud how the team went from being a ground-first offensive attack to one “we can’t formulate a way to run the ball.”

The analyst said he wanted the team to identify a “really good run coordinator” who could restore the Browns’ ability to run the football.

Browns Nation