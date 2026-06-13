Insider Names One Browns Rookie That Stood Out In Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns entered their spring workouts with plenty of players with something to prove. First and foremost, there’s a brand new coaching staff in place, so it was important for everyone to try to make a good first impression.

Head coach Todd Monken set out to establish his culture right away, and the focus on accountability was a noticeable departure from the way Kevin Stefanski used to run things. With 10 rookies arriving from the 2026 NFL Draft, and a few more undrafted free agents, it may have been a rude awakening for some of them, plus the veterans who may have become a little complacent.

As with any team with so many new faces, some players may struggle, while others may have exceeded expectations. One Browns rookie in particular definitely was part of the latter group.

Like many other observers, insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com named wide receiver Denzel Boston as a standout from minicamp.

“I think we all have talked about how good Denzel Boston has looked in this camp. He catches absolutely everything. I may have seen him not catch one pass. If they were handing out some MVP awards from spring ball, I definitely think that he would get one,” Cabot said.

Boston is immediately noticeable as a “beast” at any practice, thanks to his 6-foot-4, 215-pound build. But then, when you watch him run fluid routes at every level of the field, and turn heads using his huge catch radius to haul in everything in sight, you get the feeling that you are watching a very special player.

Cabot correctly noted that these were non-contact practices, and that Boston did not have to go up against Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward or veteran safety Grant Delpit. Those two veterans did not attend the voluntary workouts, as is their right.

But they are expected to be on hand at training camp, when Boston will try to take the next step in his development. Quarterback Sheduer Sanders has already praised the way Boston and fellow rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion fit in during their first exposure to the league, so it is logical to think that they will just get better from here.

As a second-round pick, Boston was already seen as one of the biggest bargains from the draft, but if he continues to perform as he has been, he will be considered an outright steal.

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