Jared Verse Is Already Hard At Work This Offseason

There was a reason the Cleveland Browns held out for Jared Verse before trading Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. The young two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, who was the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year, would be an immediate proven replacement, rather than the unknown potential of another future draft pick.

After watching Verse fit in at practice, the Browns have to think it has worked out better than they could have hoped. Not only has the 25-year-old shown leadership qualities that were rarely seen from Garrett, but his determination is also bound to rub off on the rest of the team.

Coming out of the final minicamp of the preseason, Verse did not bother to take a day off, with a social media post showing that he’s staying hard at work.

“First day of summer break for Browns new DE Jared Verse and he’s in the gym. Looks to be about 360 lbs on that sled,” Mac Blank posted.

First day of summer break for #Browns new DE Jared Verse and he’s in the gym Looks to be about 360lbs on that sled 😟 pic.twitter.com/p9vQZKQQf1 — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) June 12, 2026

Verse may never threaten Garrett’s single-season record of 23 sacks that he set last year. He also might not put together eight straight seasons of double-digit sacks, as Garrett did for the Browns.

But the first-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft has proven to be a breath of fresh air for the organization, which is now able to move on from the drama that was lingering around Garrett’s future. Though he can get a contract extension over the next couple of years, Verse is under team control through at least the 2028 season, and the Dayton, Ohio native looks more than happy to be here, sending an upbeat message to fans. His teammates also expect him to have a big impact.

Verse has just 12.0 sacks in his NFL career, but his pass-rush metrics over those two seasons rank among the best in the game, including when compared to Garrett. In 2025, Verse had 7.5 sacks, and in 34 total games, he has 124 combined tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 45 quarterback hits, and five forced fumbles.

Alongside second-year defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the Browns could have the best young defensive nucleus in the league going forward.

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Insider Names One Browns Rookie That Stood Out In Minicamp