NFL Analyst Reveals Defining Number For Browns In 2026

The Cleveland Browns have a unique NFL distinction that they would much rather not possess. They have had more starting quarterbacks than any team in recent history, which has led to their lack of postseason participation over the past two decades.

This season, the Browns are unlikely to add to their ghastly QB total, unless sixth-round developmental rookie Taylen Green defies his timeline and is called on to start. Otherwise, Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel will become repeat names on the unattractive list.

That constant change at quarterback is why NFL analyst Matt Okada has revealed a defining number for the Browns in 2026, as they hope to keep it steady at 41.

“NUMBER: 41,” Okada wrote. “To no one’s surprise, the Browns’ defining number is related to the game’s most important position. Since the turn of the century, Cleveland has had 41 starting quarterbacks, most in the league by far. Both Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are already included in that number, but their competition this offseason will set the tone for the offense entering 2026. Ideally, it puts a stop to the ever-revolving door under center.”

The pace has picked up over the past 12 seasons, when the Browns have used 22 different starting quarterbacks. It has accelerated even further since 2023, when Cleveland used 10 different starting QBs, including Joe Flacco, Gabriel and Sanders last season.

It is just a bit worse if you go back to the Browns’ first season after being reinstated into the NFL, in 1999. There, by adding Ty Detmer’s only year with Cleveland to the list, it grows to the oft-referenced number of 42.

It can be argued that the never-ending search for a stable franchise QB is one of the reasons the Browns finally traded away Myles Garrett. The All-Pro defensive end played with 16 different starting quarterbacks in his nine seasons, which is why Cleveland never came close to getting to the Super Bowl, even with one of the best players of his generation on their side.

Garrett’s list of QB teammates includes Flacco, Watson, Gabriel, Sanders, Baker Mayfield, DeShone Kizer, Jacoby Brissett, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, P.J. Walker, Kevin Hogan, Nick Mullens, Jeff Driskell and Bailey Zappe. Of them, only Sanders was named to a Pro Bowl with Cleveland, and that was as a far-down-the-list alternate.

Now, it will be interesting to see if the list increases next year, with the Browns likely to be looking for another new QB in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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