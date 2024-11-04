Browns Nation

Monday, November 4, 2024
Analyst Says Browns Were ‘Out Game-Planned’ On Sunday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers sacks Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on November 03, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have an answer on Sunday.

Their success was short-lived, and they couldn’t build from that strong momentum from the win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Notably, Tony Rizzo doesn’t think that was a coincidence.

Talking on his show on ESPN Cleveland, the renowned pundit claimed that the Los Angeles Chargers didn’t outcoach the Browns; they out-game-planned them.

He believes that it’s not a coincidence to see the Browns beating one Harbaugh brother and then losing to the other the following week.

He thinks that John helped out his brother, Jim, with his notes from his loss to the Browns.

That’s an advantage not many people could think about, but it does make sense.

Whatever the case, the fact of the matter is that Kevin Stefanski hasn’t been able to work his magic this season.

Jameis Winston fell back to Earth, throwing picks left and right and putting the ball in harm’s way to try and make plays over and over.

The defense was good for the most part, but the offense’s inability to keep the chains moving hurt the team over and over, especially after the Chargers put up back-to-back scores.

Now, with a 2-7 record after nine weeks and with the trade deadline looming, the Browns will have to make some tough decisions.

The chances of making the playoffs seem to be getting slimmer by the second.

All things considered, that loss may have been the last time we’ll see some players suiting up for the Cleveland Browns.

