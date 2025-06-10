Analyst Names 4 ‘Players To Watch’ For Browns In Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a big need at quarterback.

Deshaun Watson is recovering from injury, and even if that weren’t the case, it seems like the team is moving on from him.

However, as much as they only need one QB to take the reins, they wound up adding four.

With that in mind, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports named the Browns’ four quarterbacks as the “players to watch” at minicamp.

“Maybe the most interesting position battle in the NFL this summer resides in Cleveland. With Deshaun Watson suffering another Achilles injury, the Browns are looking at four quarterbacks this summer to potentially start for them throughout the 2025 campaign. Along with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, the Browns also double-dipped at the position in last April’s NFL Draft, adding Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders,” Sullivan wrote.

There’s a strong case to be made for and against each of the candidates.

Flacco is a proven commodity, so the Browns already know what they’re getting with him.

On the downside, he’s not a long-term solution, so there might not be much point in giving him the starting job.

Pickett is still relatively young, and he has NFL experience.

However, he hasn’t looked very good and doesn’t seem to have a high upside.

The Browns loved Gabriel heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, and his vast experience in college might help smooth his transition.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t have the ideal measurements of an NFL quarterback, and he’s left-handed.

Last but not least, Sanders comes with a lot of media attention, for better or worse.

But despite that, the rookie also seems to have the highest upside among this group.

This won’t be an easy decision to make, but it will be entertaining to watch.

