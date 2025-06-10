Insider Reveals Worrisome Status For 2 Browns WRs Ahead Of Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns enter this season with an improved roster, but that doesn’t mean they’re not flawed.

Their wide receivers, for example, are a huge question mark, even after adding proven veteran Diontae Johnson.

The Browns have some other intriguing receivers, but until they prove they can handle it, they’re mostly question marks.

On top of that, Cedric Tillman and Michael Woods II, two of the top candidates to get a bigger role, are out with minor injuries with minicamp about to begin, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“Cedric Tillman and Michael Woods II might still be idle,” Cabot wrote. “Tillman and Woods sat out OTAs last week and might continue to rest their minor injuries during minicamp as a precaution and to get them to training camp next month healthy.”

The Browns will most likely turn to Jerry Jeudy as their primary pass-catching weapon.

He proved that he could be a WR1 at times, but has yet to show he can do that consistently.

Johnson is on a non-guaranteed contract, so he will have to do his part in what might be his final chance in the league.

The Browns will also feature tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. in the passing game, so there’s definitely some upside.

They will deploy a play-action and run-heavy offense orchestrated by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Having another reliable wide receiver could be the difference between heading back to the playoffs or another season with a losing record and a top-five draft pick.

