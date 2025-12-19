Analyst Names 5 ‘Biggest Needs’ For Browns In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns will head into the 2026 NFL Draft with more questions than answers. Kevin Stefanski’s future has been debated for months, but general manager Andrew Berry appears to be safe.

Berry struck gold in the 2025 NFL Draft and even managed to secure an extra first-round pick for 2026. The hope is that he can work that same magic again. With that in mind, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter took a deep dive into the film and the roster to identify Cleveland’s biggest needs.

In his latest column, Reuter highlighted 5 major areas where the Browns must upgrade.

“Biggest needs: OT, IOL, WR, CB, LB,” Reuter wrote. “The Browns came into the season hoping Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman would make a strong 1-2 punch at receiver. However, Jeudy’s inconsistent hands and Tillman’s struggles to stay on the field haven’t allowed that to happen. I’m looking for Cleveland to pick up a playmaker in the first two rounds of the 2026 draft.”

Notably, Reuter did not list quarterback as a need, which suggests he may believe the Browns are prepared to roll with Shedeur Sanders next season. Either way, the team still needs to provide better support for Sanders or whoever ends up under center.

The offensive line is a major concern, as all five starters could be gone next year because of free agency, retirement, injuries, or poor performance. At the skill positions, the Browns may also need to rethink their approach, as moving on from Jerry Jeudy or shifting him into a more complementary role would not be surprising.

Linebacker could be solidified if Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is cleared to return from his career-threatening neck injury, though that remains a significant uncertainty. At cornerback, the Browns could still use additional depth following the Greg Newsome II trade.

The encouraging part is that Cleveland has plenty of paths forward.

Hopefully, the Browns can put together another draft class that is as talented and NFL-ready as this one.

