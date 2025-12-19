Mel Kiper Jr. Names Browns’ Biggest Need In 2026 Draft

It seems that every analyst has a different opinion about what the Cleveland Browns should do in the 2026 NFL Draft. Nobody can agree on which positions they should pursue in the early rounds, especially since they have two first-round picks.

While the positions are heavily debated, there is a consensus that the Browns should go offense-heavy in this draft. Their defense has been among the best in the league all season, but their sluggish offense hasn’t been able to support them and win football games.

Some people are dead-set on the Browns going after a QB, especially if Shedeur Sanders doesn’t play well to close out the season. Others have talked about wide receivers as well, giving better talent to whoever is their quarterback in 2026.

Mel Kiper Jr. presented a different viewpoint in a recent episode of the “First Draft” podcast on ESPN, highlighting another big hole in this offense.

“That’s what they need, you’re right about that. Watching Shedeur and getting hit and still delivering balls, to me, that’s the biggest need, the o-line,” Kiper said.

As Kiper mentioned, having an improved offensive line could do wonders for this team. Taking an offensive lineman in the first round is never a flashy pick, but it can pay massive dividends if a team gets the pick right.

None of the three Browns quarterbacks has had an easy time in the pocket this season. While some might chalk that up to a lack of talent, others, like Kiper, understand that there’s more than meets the eye in situations like this.

The Browns could certainly use some more skill-position players moving forward, but if their quarterbacks don’t have any time to throw, it doesn’t matter who is on the receiving end of their passes.

NEXT:

Stats Show How Carson Schwesinger Is Already Among NFL's Best