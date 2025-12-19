Analyst Highlights A Big Concern About Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most polarizing players in the NFL this season, especially among the Cleveland Browns’ fanbase. Some people are impressed with what he’s done through his first few starts, while others believe he’s not someone who can be a franchise quarterback.

It might seem too early to judge Sanders’ ceiling or career projection, but this is the current state of the NFL. Teams, seemingly more than ever, want players to succeed almost immediately from the quarterback position, not wanting to wait for them to grow and develop.

Sanders has shown some promise, like his monster game against the Tennessee Titans, but his performance against the Chicago Bears has left a bad taste in people’s mouths. With this in mind, analyst Nick Shook has fallen into the second camp, speaking out about his opinion of Sanders on 92.3’s “The Fan.”

“He doesn’t do anything really special. I just don’t think that their answer is on the roster, no matter what success Shedeur has enjoyed at times,” Shook said.

When talking about the quarterback position heading into 2026, Shook mentioned that Sanders shouldn’t be the Browns’ top option. He believes that this team should look into other options moving forward, whether it’s grabbing a cost-effective free agent or using an early-round draft pick on a QB.

The other piece to this situation is the Browns’ coaching situation, which could complicate the team’s decision. Kevin Stefanski has been in the hot seat for two straight years, and we’ve seen what QB development looks like with him at the helm.

Should they get an entirely new coaching staff, like some have suggested, the attitudes around the quarterback position could completely shift.

