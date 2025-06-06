Analyst Names ‘Biggest Factor’ In Browns’ QB Competition

The Cleveland Browns enter training camp with one of the deepest quarterback rooms in the NFL, yet their starting situation remains completely unsettled.

The depth chart shows no clear hierarchy, and even with a full season ahead, predicting who will be under center in Week 1 proves challenging.

During a recent appearance on “Get Up,” ESPN analyst Harry Douglas identified what he believes will determine the winner of this quarterback battle.

“I think number one, can you earn the trust of your teammates? And for Shedeur Sanders particularly, I don’t think it’s about where he is on the depth chart right now. All these guys, when you get the opportunity to go out there in 7-on-7 and also on 11-on-11 drills, and then in 1-on-1s, show that you can be counted on, that you can make plays and you can limit your mistakes, and if you do make a mistake, don’t remake that mistake again in following practices.” Douglas said.

Douglas emphasizes a simple formula for success: consistency builds credibility.

When a quarterback demonstrates reliability in practice while avoiding repeated errors, teammates begin to trust his decision-making.

That trust creates momentum that coaches cannot ignore, especially when the locker room starts rallying behind a particular player.

Veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco currently appear to hold slight advantages in the competition, bringing NFL experience to a young roster.

However, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have impressed during OTAs, showing they can handle the speed and complexity of professional football.

Both young quarterbacks have adapted quickly to the system while making plays that catch the coaching staff’s attention.

The Browns remain deliberately vague about their depth chart preferences, keeping all options open as they evaluate talent through the summer.

With roster cuts still months away, this competition will likely extend deep into preseason games, where real game situations will provide the clearest answers about who deserves the starting role.

