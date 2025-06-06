The Miz Makes Wild Prediction About The Browns This Season

The Cleveland Browns have found an unexpected champion in WWE superstar The Miz, who delivered a prediction that might catch even the most optimistic fans off guard.

While the Browns navigate a rebuild with plenty of question marks surrounding their roster, The Miz sees something entirely different brewing in Cleveland.

The wrestling star recently appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” and made a bold declaration about the Browns’ 2025 season that has already generated buzz across social media.

“They’re going to be like, you know what the Browns are geniuses. They know what they’re doing. Andrew Berry is amazing. Kevin Stefanski wins Coach of the Year once again. Shedeur is the Rookie of the Year. Myles Garrett wins not only the defensive player of the year, but wins the entire MVP of the league. Hello to the Cleveland Browns in 2025-26, baby. We’re going to the Super Bowl,” The Miz said.

His prediction banks heavily on Shedeur Sanders taking over as the starting quarterback, though Sanders faces competition from Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel on the current depth chart.

The Miz envisions Sanders earning Rookie of the Year honors while leading Cleveland’s offense alongside established weapons like David Njoku and Jerry Jeudy.

The defense forms the backbone of his Super Bowl vision.

Myles Garrett, fresh off signing a massive contract extension, anchors a unit that could return to its 2023 form.

The Miz sees this combination creating nightmares for opposing offenses throughout the season.

Kevin Stefanski provides another reason for optimism in The Miz’s eyes. The head coach has already claimed Coach of the Year honors twice, and The Miz believes a third award awaits if everything clicks properly.

Whether this prediction proves prophetic or overly ambitious remains to be seen, but The Miz’s enthusiasm reflects the hope that many Browns fans carry heading into another crucial season.

