Analyst Names Biggest Roster Decision Browns Are Facing

The Cleveland Browns face a pivotal moment as they navigate their offseason strategy, with Myles Garrett’s trade request emerging as a central concern.

While quarterback issues loom large, the future of their defensive superstar has become the focal point of their roster decisions heading into 2025.

PFF analyst Bradley Locker recently broke down the most significant roster decisions facing each NFL team, highlighting Cleveland’s complex situation.

He highlighted navigating Garrett’s trade request as the Browns’ biggest challenge.

“The Browns have two avenues with Garrett. The first is to satisfy his contractual demands, likely making him the highest-paid defensive player in football while expressing an interest in winning now and not rebuilding. Alternatively, Cleveland could trade Garrett, stock up on first-round picks and commit to a retooling over the next few seasons. That’s an incredibly heavy decision to make, but it’s the crossroads at which Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski find themselves,” Locker explained.

Garrett’s impact since joining the league in 2017 has been nothing short of exceptional, according to Locker’s analysis.

His 2024 campaign further cemented his status as an elite defender, putting together numbers worthy of Defensive Player of the Year consideration.

The four-time All-Pro dominated PFF’s metrics, as shared by Locker, leading all edge defenders in wins above replacement while posting impressive grades of 92.3 overall and 92.8 in pass-rushing situations, both tops among qualified defensive linemen.

Looking ahead, the Browns might find their answer in top draft prospect Abdul Carter, regardless of Garrett’s status.

As the premier edge rusher in the upcoming draft, Carter presents an intriguing option.

Should Garrett stay, the duo could form one of the league’s most formidable pass-rushing tandems.

If Garrett departs, Carter could step in as his successor, helping maintain Cleveland’s defensive prowess.

