Browns Insider Shuts Down Trade Speculation About Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns, like many teams across the NFL, are in search of a new quarterback.

They tried to make it work with a combination of Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Jameis Winston last year, but none of these players seemed to stick in the offense.

Fans wonder if the team will pursue someone in free agency, the draft, or perhaps both.

While there are options out there for the team to pursue in free agency or via trade, Tony Grossi recently made his case for why the Browns shouldn’t look at Matthew Stafford, which he outlined in a recent article on “The Land On Demand.”

“It sounds like Matthew Stafford might be made available by the Rams. But I wouldn’t think the Browns could afford the salary cap number they would inherit in a trade,” Grossi said.

Grossi pointed out that Stafford’s salary would be too much for the Browns to take on.

The team already has so much money wrapped up in Deshaun Watson’s contract, that they might be better off finding a cheaper veteran option, or just sticking with the draft.

Regardless of what decision they make, the Browns are coming up to a crossroads in the organization, needing to decide the future of their franchise.

Having the right quarterback in place is a necessary step in a rebuild, so it will be interesting to see who they choose to lead the charge.

