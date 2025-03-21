Analyst Names Browns’ 5 Biggest Needs Following Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have a lot of money to spend on free agency.

They cleared up some cap space, but it was mostly to give Myles Garrett his then-record-breaking contract extension.

They were never expected to make a big splash.

Now, with most of the top players already signed and not much more money to spend, they will most likely focus on the NFL Draft to fill the holes on their roster.

Considering that, Dan Parr of NFL.com shared his thoughts on the team’s biggest needs right now:

“Biggest needs: QB, OL, Edge, RB, S. Cleveland’s quest to find an answer at quarterback starts fresh, with trade acquisition Kenny Pickett fitting best as a backup. The offensive makeover could use reinforcements for the front line and a new RB1, as well. On defense, pairing Myles Garrett with another stud pass rusher could take the group to a whole new level,” Parr said

The Browns will most likely address their quarterback situation in the NFL Draft, but it’s still unclear if they will take one with their first-round pick or further down.

They’re reportedly also waiting on Russell Wilson’s decision, as he also has an offer from the New York Giants.

The draft is absolutely stacked with talented running backs, so they might not even have to take one high on the board to get a difference-maker there.

As for EDGE rusher, they could shake things up by passing on a quarterback and taking Penn State star Abdul Carter to have one of the deadliest pass-rushing combinations in the league.

Things get a little shakier at safety, and it will be interesting to see how they manage to replace the ever-struggling Juan Thornhill, most likely with a late-round pick.

Last but not least, revamping the offensive line is a must, as even though Joel Bitonio will come back, he’s likely going to play his final season in 2025.

