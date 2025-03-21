Browns Are Hosting Visit With Free Agent LB

Among the Cleveland Browns’ many needs is help at the linebacker position, which is perhaps their weakest position group on defense right now.

While most meaningful free agents have already been signed by other teams, there remain a few who could help, at least on the margins.

Jerome Baker could be the type of player who, at the very least, could bolster the Browns’ depth at linebacker, and on Thursday, he visited with them, per Mike Garafolo.

“Visit with the Browns is ongoing for the former Dolphins LB, who started last season with the Seahawks before being traded to the Titans.”

Baker, a third-round draft choice in 2018 out of Ohio State University, was with the Miami Dolphins for his first six pro seasons, and last offseason, the Seattle Seahawks signed him as a free agent.

The Seahawks then traded him in late October to the Tennessee Titans, where he finished the year.

For the year, he had 2.0 sacks, three quarterback hits and four passes defended in 10 games.

At age 28, he should have plenty left in the tank as long as he remains healthy.

The Browns were a gritty defensive team in 2023, which helped them unexpectedly make the playoffs despite season-ending injuries to running back Nick Chubb and quarterback Deshaun Watson, but in 2024, their defense took a step back.

They finished 27th in points allowed, 28th in rushing touchdowns allowed, 30th in turnovers forced and 32nd in interceptions forced.

They will also have the No. 2 pick in next month’s NFL draft, and if they don’t choose a quarterback, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter could possibly be their choice.

