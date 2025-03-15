Browns Receive Interesting Free Agency Grade

The Cleveland Browns entered this offseason with a salary cap deficit, having exceeded the NFL’s threshold by more than $30 million.

Cleveland restructured multiple deals and did not re-sign multiple veterans, helping the team become cap-compliant and freeing up funds for the free agency period.

Although the Browns did not make a splash in free agency, the team signed solid players on both sides of the football in hopes of improving from last season’s dismal results.

PFF analyzed every move during the first week of the NFL’s free agency period, assessing grades for each offseason move and an overall grade for the franchise.

Cleveland earned an interesting mark for the five moves PFF assessed, posting a “C+” grade for the first week of free agency.

Linebacker Devin Bush and offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas topped the list of free agent signings as both were given “Above Average” deal grades by PFF.

It’s Bush’s second year with the Browns, earning his new contract after stepping in for the injured Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah last year.

“Bush will be just 27 years old heading into next season, so he could earn a larger paycheck if he proves himself similarly valuable in 2025,” according to PFF.

PFF also praised Lucas, noting that his two-year deal provided “a nice addition for the Browns, giving them a player who can step in at either tackle spot if necessary.”

Cleveland’s acquisitions of defensive lineman Maliek Collins, edge rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and quarterback Kenny Pickett all earned “Average” grades from PFF.

Both defenders were lauded for their ability to get to the quarterback, and the trade for Pickett was hailed as a “stone worth turning” because he could potentially serve as a starter for the Browns this year.

