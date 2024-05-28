Analyst Names Browns Defender Who Will Increase Sack Total This Season

After a historically good defense in 2023, the Cleveland Browns will look to build off that success toward a deep playoff run in 2024.

One way to ensure their defense continues to improve is by increasing pressure on quarterbacks or taking the signal callers down in the backfield for a sack.

Analyst Tyvis Powell believes one athlete is the most likely candidate to increase his sack total in 2024.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared a video clip of Powell on Twitter as the analyst named Ogbo Okoronkwo as the defender he believes is nearly a lock to increase his sack stats from the previous season.

Okoronkwo missed multiple games last season and should rebound this season based on that one fact alone, Powell explained.

The defensive end also plays primarily on obvious passing downs to give the edge rusher an advantage over his teammates and increase his 2023 sack total, Powell added.

Powell said that Okoronkwo’s pass-rush moves are effective, allowing the defender to beat his blockers and pursue the quarterback regularly.

Okoronkwo finished the 2023 regular season with 4.5 sacks and eight quarterback pressures in 14 games.

When Powell was pressed for an estimated total, the analyst predicted eight or nine sacks this season for Okoronkwo.

The 29-year-old defensive end is entering his sixth season in the NFL, playing for his third team since being drafted in 2018.

In the 64 games Okoronkwo has played as a professional, the 6-foot-2 defender has 109 total tackles, 14 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

