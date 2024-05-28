Analyst Shares Incredible Stat About Nick Chubb

During the offseason, the Cleveland Browns remade their offensive coaching staff by hiring Ken Dorsey to helm the unit.

Dorsey’s offensive philosophy is to deploy three- and four-receiver sets, spreading the field for playmakers to create havoc on opposing defenses.

The new-look offense should also keep Browns running back Nick Chubb from significantly adding to an incredible stat analyst Steve Palazzolo reported on Tuesday.

Palazzolo shared on Twitter a top-five list of running backs that have rushed the most times against eight or more defenders in the box over the past three seasons outside of the red zone.

Most runs vs. 8 or more defenders in the box, last three years (red zone excluded): Derrick Henry 373

Alvin Kamara 226

Najee Harris 221

Christian McCaffrey 221

Josh Jacobs 208

Nick Chubb 208 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) May 28, 2024

Chubb is tied with new Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs for the fifth-most rushes with eight or more defenders in the box as both athletes have 208 carries against stout defensive fronts over the last three seasons.

Chances are high that Chubb would have been closer to first place had he not suffered an injury during Week 2 last season.

Chubb has been rehabbing since last year in hopes of a return to the field this season although no public timetable has been announced.

Despite the defensive fronts facing him, Chubb has rushed 558 times for 2,954 yards and 20 touchdowns in 33 games over the past three seasons.

Derrick Henry – who is now with AFC North foe Baltimore – faced the most eight-defender fronts over the past three seasons with 373 carries.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara ranked second with 226 carries against eight-men boxes while both Najee Harris and Christian McCaffrey were tied for third place with 221 such carries.

