Analyst Names Browns QB Who Could Request A Trade

The Cleveland Browns traded for Kenny Pickett this offseason.

He was the first quarterback they got for their overhaul, and they seemed to have high hopes for him.

But now that Pickett has fallen behind Joe Flacco in the QB1 race, staying in Cleveland might not be in his best interests.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report predicted that Pickett might be the next NFL player to request a trade.

“Considering Pickett had expectations of competing for a starting role following the trade that landed him in Cleveland — and had a clear path to becoming the Browns’ QB1 before Flacco was signed and the two rookies were drafted — it’s reasonable to believe the fourth-year passer might seek another fresh start before the end of training camp. Pushing for a trade could be the Pittsburgh product’s best option. With injuries to the likes of Anthony Richardson and Matthew Stafford opening up opportunities around the league, teams desperate for a passer with starting experience might be willing to roll the dice on Pickett’s upside,” Kay wrote.

While Pickett’s trade value might not be high, finding a new home might make the most sense for him.

Since acquiring him from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Browns gushed about him and made it clear that they believed he could be a starting-caliber quarterback.

Even so, he failed to overtake Flacco early in training camp, and he’s missed crucial reps with a hamstring injury.

Barring an injury or subpar play by Flacco, Pickett will remain behind him on the depth chart.

He could potentially fight for a starting job somewhere else, although that won’t be easy, especially at this point in the preseason.

It’s unusual to go into a season with four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, and there are reasons for that.

The Browns could use the additional roster spot to address any other area of need, and they can benefit from whatever they can get in a trade.

However, Pickett needs to get healthy first before making any decision.

