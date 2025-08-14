Browns Could Make Major QB Decision On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns may have already made up their minds about their quarterback situation, at least when it comes to the starter.

Joe Flacco has been in the lead for the spot since he returned this offseason.

Now, it’s reportedly about to become official.

“Browns should announce Joe Flacco as opening game starter on Sunday. Competition for QB2, QB3, QB4 will continue through Cincy week, I expect,” insider Tony Grossi wrote on X.

Rookie Shedeur Sanders looked solid in his first NFL action, playing into the second half of the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Unfortunately, he’s now dealing with an oblique injury, so though he was in line to start again against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, he’s unlikely to play at all.

Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are projected to be QB2 and QB3, respectively.

However, Pickett, who has a hamstring injury, hasn’t been cleared for 11-on-11 drills.

Gabriel was also sidelined by a hamstring injury, but he’s back at practice.

If Gabriel is healthy enough and Sanders can’t suit up, he might get the bulk of the work on Saturday, with Tyler Huntley as his backup.

There have been mixed reviews about Gabriel’s performance in training camp, so he needs to make the most of the opportunity.

Barring a shocking turn of events, none of these players are likely to unseat Flacco, at least to open the season.

Whether that’s still the case midway through the campaign remains to be seen, as one of them might not even be on the roster by then.

