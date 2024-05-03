Analyst Names Browns’ ‘Sleeper’ In 2024 Draft Class

Cleveland rookie linebacker Nathaniel Watson spent six years with Mississippi State, surveying the field and tracking down some of the best athletes to come out of the SEC during that time.

While his pre-draft measurables hurt Watson’s draft value, one analyst believes the Browns’ sixth-round pick could become a productive member of Cleveland’s defensive and special teams units.

“Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” co-host Garrett Bush broke down Watson’s game in a recent video, explaining how the metrics used to determine a player’s draft value may not apply to the linebacker’s future value for the Browns.

“He has the pedigree, like he may be a sleeper,” Bush explained.

Bush noted that the depth chart sets up nicely to give Watson ample opportunity.

The Browns currently have eight linebackers on the roster (including Watson), and only Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and free-agent pickup Jordan Hicks are players that will start the season on top of the depth chart.

After those two athletes, the remaining linebackers’ playing time is debatable with free-agent signee Devin Bush standing out among the crowd, according to the analyst.

The analyst pointed to Watson’s size – the linebacker is listed as 6-feet-2 and 233 pounds – to suggest the player has the desired physique for an NFL athlete.

Bush pointed out potential drawbacks to Watson’s ability, noting that player’s athleticism was “only average” compared to his peers.

Watson was a first-team All-SEC selection and a finalist for the 2023 Butkus Award, a honor annually given to the nation’s top linebacker.

