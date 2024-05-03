Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, May 3, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Invite Intriguing WR Prospect To Rookie Camp

Browns Invite Intriguing WR Prospect To Rookie Camp

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Last year, the Cleveland Browns invited more than 30 players to their rookie camp, offering numerous players a chance to work out for coaches and have their talent evaluated.

This year’s list is starting to trickle out as the Browns’ six-man draft class will join nine undrafted free agents to participate in drills from Cleveland’s coaching staff.

On Thursday, another intriguing prospect’s name was added to that list.

Delaware sports writer Daniel Steenkamer confirmed the athlete’s invitation on Twitter, sharing that former University of Delaware wide receiver Jourdan Townsend was offered a spot in the team’s rookie camp.

At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Townsend is a slender wide receiver who makes up for his lack of size with shifty moves and bursts of acceleration once he touches the football.

Townsend was both a receiver and kick return specialist for the Fightin’ Blue Hens from 2019 until last year.

In 2023, Townsend had one of his best seasons on special teams, returning 21 total kicks – punts or kickoffs – for 445 yards and one score.

Throughout his college career, Townsend returned 60 punts for 479 yards, averaging nearly eight yards per punt return.

Offensively, Townsend hauled in 140 receptions for 1,662 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Blue Hens.

Townsend’s best season as a wide receiver was 2022 when the athlete caught 61 passes for 698 yards and six touchdowns.

NEXT:  Andrew Berry Details Why Browns Did Not Retain Joe Flacco
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Andrew Berry Details Why Browns Did Not Retain Joe Flacco

16 hours ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Tabs 1 Position As Browns' Best Defensive Group

17 hours ago

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Browns Analyst Compares Michael Hall Jr. To NFL Star

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Rookies Choose Their New NFL Numbers

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Invite Intriguing QB To Rookie Camp

21 hours ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Shares Clear Reaction To Greg Newsome Contract Update

2 days ago

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Predicts Roster Fate Of Browns' Late-Round Picks

2 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Andrew Berry Opens Up On Potential Draft-Day Trades

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Insider Shares Prediction For Greg Newsome's Future In Cleveland

2 days ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Analyst Names 3 Intriguing Free-Agent WRs Browns Should Target

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy Received A Warm Cleveland Welcome Tuesday Night

2 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Reveals Surprising OL Depth Stat For 2024 Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Insider Reveals Why Browns Remain A Playoff Team

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Make It Official With Top Star On Defense

3 days ago

Elijah Moore #8 celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Elijah Moore Credits Deshaun Watson For Growth Last Season

3 days ago

Zak Zinter #65 of the Michigan Wolverines holds the national championship trophy after defeating the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Michigan defeated Washington 34-13.

Insider Reveals Zak Zinter's Future Role With Browns

3 days ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Analyst Predicts Michael Hall Jr.'s Impact For 2024 Season

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Add Intriguing OT Prospect Via International Player Program

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Pro Bowl WR Making Comeback Attempt

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

Draft Grades Show Clear Opinion On Browns' 2024 Performance

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Legendary Browns Defender Reacts To Team's New Helmet

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Analyst Names Favorite Pick By Browns In 2024 Draft Class

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analysts Reveal Latest On New Browns Stadium Discussions

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Browns Round Out Roster With 9 Undrafted Free Agents

5 days ago

Browns Nation