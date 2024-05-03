Browns Invite Intriguing WR Prospect To Rookie Camp

Last year, the Cleveland Browns invited more than 30 players to their rookie camp, offering numerous players a chance to work out for coaches and have their talent evaluated.

This year’s list is starting to trickle out as the Browns’ six-man draft class will join nine undrafted free agents to participate in drills from Cleveland’s coaching staff.

On Thursday, another intriguing prospect’s name was added to that list.

Delaware sports writer Daniel Steenkamer confirmed the athlete’s invitation on Twitter, sharing that former University of Delaware wide receiver Jourdan Townsend was offered a spot in the team’s rookie camp.

#BlueHens WR Jourdan Townsend picked up rookie minicamp invitation from #Browns. Townsend really took off at Delaware after sticking with @ryancarty10 as HC. The receiver/return specialist finished at UD as – top 15 in career rec & career rec yds

– 4x #CAAFB academic honor roll https://t.co/O9HBC5WmHi — Daniel Steenkamer (@DanSteenkamer) May 2, 2024

At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Townsend is a slender wide receiver who makes up for his lack of size with shifty moves and bursts of acceleration once he touches the football.

Townsend was both a receiver and kick return specialist for the Fightin’ Blue Hens from 2019 until last year.

In 2023, Townsend had one of his best seasons on special teams, returning 21 total kicks – punts or kickoffs – for 445 yards and one score.

Throughout his college career, Townsend returned 60 punts for 479 yards, averaging nearly eight yards per punt return.

Offensively, Townsend hauled in 140 receptions for 1,662 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Blue Hens.

Townsend’s best season as a wide receiver was 2022 when the athlete caught 61 passes for 698 yards and six touchdowns.

