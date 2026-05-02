A Bold Prediction About Browns’ New Receivers Is Turning Heads

The Cleveland Browns had exactly the type of 2026 NFL Draft that many hoped they would have as they doubled down on addressing their two biggest areas of need in left tackle and wide receiver. They made Spencer Fano the first tackle off the board at No. 9 and took KC Concepcion at No. 24 before landing Denzel Boston at the top of Round 2 to turn a barren wide receiver room into one that is now rather intriguing.

Cleveland’s first three picks all have an obvious path to a starting role in Week 1. All three bring pro-ready skill sets with them to Cleveland and one analyst is a big fan of the wide receiver room in particular.

Draft expert Trevor Sikkema stopped by an episode of Afternoon Drive on 92.3 The Fan and had high praise for Cleveland’s draft class. He said that the Browns were the only class he graded an A+ and that he believes Concepcion and Boston will be the focus of the passing attack in the near future.

“This is the only A+ draft that I had. I guess my favorite’s Denzel Boston. You fast forward the clock a year or two years from now, I bet KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are the WR1 and WR2. I think they’re building the whole passing attack around these guys…and you throw Harold Fannin Jr in there as well,” said Sikkema on Afternoon Drive.

"This is the only A+ draft that I had. I guess my favorite's Denzel Boston. You fast forward the clock a year or two years from now, I bet KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are the WR1 and WR2. I think they're building the whole passing attack around these guys…and you throw… pic.twitter.com/wxwqw0cARy — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 1, 2026

Jerry Jeudy took a significant step back in 2025 after a breakout ’24 campaign and has just one year left on his contract, so there is absolutely a world where Boston and Concepcion are the top two receivers on this team in 2027. Boston was going in the mid-first in a lot of mock drafts as well, so the Browns were fortunate enough to land two of the best WR prospects in the class by him falling to Round 2.

The quarterback situation remains a question mark, but whoever is under center for Week 1 will be stepping into a much better situation than last year. Todd Monken should have no problem injecting new life into the offense, and now he actually has the weapons to do so with this rookie class.

This franchise could use some star talent at wide receiver in the worst way. Concepcion and Boston have the skill sets to be exactly what the team needs, and hopefully Sikkema’s projection is right and the team can head into next year’s draft without any need to bring in more WR help.

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Browns May Have Just Found Their Version Of An NFL Star