Harold Fannin Jr. Joins Historic Rookie TE List

The Cleveland Browns have had another tough season. Winning just four games isn’t good enough, and they have to make some uncomfortable decisions in the offseason.

That being said, it hasn’t all been bad for this team. If anything, the rookie class has been pretty spectacular, with several players looking like strong building blocks for the future.

Notably, that’s especially the case with Harold Fannin Jr. As pointed out by Marcus Mosher on X, he’s a part of a very exclusive list right now.

Fannin is one of just five tight ends with at least 700 receiving yards and six touchdowns since 1970, joined by Sam LaPorta, Charlie Young, Keith Jackson, and Evan Engram on that club.

“Here is the list of rookie TEs with 700+ yards and 6+ TDs since 1970: Harold Fannin Jr., Sam LaPorta, Keith Jackson, Charlie Young, Evan Engram,” Mosher posted on X.

Here is the list of rookie TEs with 700+ yards and 6+ TDs since 1970: Harold Fannin Jr.

Sam LaPorta

Keith Jackson

Charlie Young

Evan Engram — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 29, 2025

The Browns had a true star wreaking havoc in their own backyard. This level of dominance is far from a surprise after watching his tape and his numbers at Bowling Green.

Even so, the lack of high-end competition and the fact that this was a deep class at the position made him slip all the way to the third round. Fast forward to today, and it has become pretty evident that he should’ve gone in the first round. The Browns already had a solid pass-catching tight end in David Njoku, who’s going to be a free agent at the end of the season.

And as much as both parties have said all the right things about keeping him around for the long run, Fannin’s surge might be enough to change the team’s plans.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Given Tough Report Card For Week 17 Performance