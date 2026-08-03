Analyst Names Most Impressive Browns Rookie In Training Camp

For what feels like the first time in a long time, Cleveland Browns fans are starting to get excited about this team’s offense heading into the 2026 NFL season. There’s a certain level of cautious optimism within every fanbase heading into any season, but there have been limited reasons for hope in Cleveland lately.

Attitudes have been shifting, largely thanks to new head coach Todd Monken, who had massive success as an offensive coordinator during his tenure with the Baltimore Ravens. Outside of Monken, the Browns have made plenty of other investments to their offense, including several upgrades on the line and at wide receiver.

Fans were clamoring for the team to go after upgrades to the offensive line and wide receiver rooms heading into the draft, so the fact that the Browns addressed both positions was a big win in that regard. Preseason games start in under two weeks for the Browns, so fans will have their first chances to see these new additions in action.

92.3’s The Fan recently ran a segment talking about their rookie wideouts in particular, and analyst Scott Petrak gave special props to Denzel Boston for the work he’s put in up to this point.

“I’ve been really impressed (with Concepcion/Boston) and especially with (Denzel) Boston. Boston has been the most impressive rookie that I’ve seen,” Petrak said.

"I've been really impressed (with Concepcion/Boston) and especially with (Denzel) Boston. Boston has been the most impressive rookie that I've seen." ➡️ @ScottPetrak w/ @RuiterWrongFAN and @NickPedone12 on the #Browns rookie WRs pic.twitter.com/pFnPzD3nHD — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 2, 2026

Petrak also noted that KC Concepcion has been impressive, but believes Boston has been even better. Boston was the second receiver selected for the Browns, as Concepcion went in the first round. Capital doesn’t matter when the rubber hits the road and training camp actually starts, and Boston has proven that adage correct thus far.

This team has been starved of elite wide receiver talent for years, and if this trend continues, both Boston and Concepcion could be a catalyst for a positive trend for the Browns moving forward. There are, of course, big questions surrounding the quarterback position, but if these young wideouts can get at least competent play from whoever is under center, this could be a recipe for success sooner rather than later.

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