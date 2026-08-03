Shedeur Sanders Sends A Clear Message About His Training Routine

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns have been busy this offseason. Whether it’s making adjustments to their offensive line, wide receiver room, or even adding to their already-stout defense, this team is doing everything they can to get back on the right track.

While they’ve spent a lot of time on the offense, they still haven’t addressed the quarterback room, which has been their biggest headache for over a decade. As it stands, it seems like the Week 1 starter competition is between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson.

Both players bring interesting attributes to the table, and it remains to be seen which player Todd Monken prefers heading into 2026. He’s keeping things close to the chest, but with the preseason just around the corner, fans don’t have to wait long to see how this will play out.

Sanders has been very open and honest throughout the offseason, which extended to a recent interview. He was asked about what his training regimen looks like and how he’s approaching the year.

“I don’t waste minutes in my day. Every day, you know, is important, and every day, you either add to your goal or get farther away from it,” Sanders said.

Shedeur Sanders' on his training routine "I don't waste minutes in my day." watch more Training Camp Insider ➡️ https://t.co/AWMGUmhyB4 pic.twitter.com/w5roUQO0jD — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 2, 2026

While there have been some questions about Sanders’ productivity when he plays in a game in 2026, there have not been any about his hard work and dedication. He has been routinely lauded for his work ethic and want to make this team better, hoping to show this coaching staff that he should be the one taking snaps in Week 1, not Watson.

Sanders’ rookie season wasn’t bad by any stretch of the imagination, but it wasn’t great, either. He clearly didn’t inspire a ton of confidence to become the No. 1 guy, but then again, few rookies make that kind of impression. It will be interesting to see what the Week 1 roster looks like, and how Todd Monken decides to move forward with an offense that will look drastically different than it did last year.

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Browns Rookie Projected To Earn Starting Job In Preseason