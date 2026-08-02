Shedeur Sanders Explains How He’s Changed Since Year One

During his seven starts down the stretch for the Cleveland Browns in 2025, Shedeur Sanders showed exactly why many believed he should have been a top ten pick in the 2025 draft. He also showed exactly why he slipped to the fifth round, but he appears to have made some legitimate improvements this offseason and now has a real shot at winning the starting quarterback job in training camp.

Sanders has displayed a lot of intangibles and traits that don’t align with the kind of player many thought the Browns were getting prior to last season. He has not at all been a distraction, hasn’t caused any drama in the locker room or off the field, and has been nothing but a positive influence on the organization and in the community. He has been that guy since Day One, but he recently explained how he believes he has evolved since joining the Browns.

While speaking with the media at practice, Sanders talked about his personal growth and how he has changed over the past year.

“I would say I pretty much figured myself out, figured out my routine. Learned about myself way more. Colorado, I don’t even go down memory lane no more. I’m so locked in on this year that I don’t think about the years in the prior or live in the past. Nothing matters to me if it’s not helping us win,” said Sanders.

“I pretty much figured myself out. Figured out my routine…Nothing matters to me if it’s not helping us win.”#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on how he’s grown going into his second year pic.twitter.com/VLP4nzOYiD — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 1, 2026

That sounds like a guy who is ready for a greater opportunity and is indicative of the kind of moxie and confidence you want from a starting QB. Even if he doesn’t start right away, we’ll likely hear from him at some point since Deshaun Watson has started 19 games since 2020, so whenever that day comes, he sounds like he’ll be ready.

It’s sounding like Sanders is starting to win over some members of the locker room, and he is continuing to win over the fans as well. The decision will ultimately be predicated on what happens during preseason action, but if Watson keeps turning the ball over in practice, Todd Monken may not need a whole lot of preseason games to make his decision.

It’s great to hear Sanders’ perspective on things and it sounds like he is in a great place. Whether he is the starting quarterback now or later, this offense should be in good hands if he winds up being the guy.

NEXT:

Herm Edwards Gives His Expectations For Browns In 2026