Browns Rookie Projected To Earn Starting Job In Preseason

The Cleveland Browns have done a tremendous job of bringing in young talent through the draft. They continued making great moves during this year’s draft by addressing two big areas of concern.

Both the offensive line and wide receiver room needed big upgrades this offseason, and that’s what the front office added during the draft.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report believes one Browns rookie could be an immediate starter in Cleveland.

“At 6’4, 209 pounds, Boston has the size and skill set to be a starting X-receiver on the boundary. He can also be the primary target in the red zone. If Boston shines in the preseason, while Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders battle for the starting quarterback job, he should be able to lock down a lead role. Cleveland may shop fourth-year wide receiver Cedric Tillman on the trade block,” Moton wrote.

The Browns selected Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston in the second round of this year’s draft. He was actually the second wideout taken by Cleveland in this draft, but has the skill set to be a possible WR1 in the future.

Boston is a big-bodied wideout who could be an excellent red zone target for the Browns. Over his last two years with Washington, Boston hauled in a total of 20 touchdowns. The Browns can certainly use a big red-zone target to lean on, with the team lacking many proven playmakers.

The expectation is that Jerry Jeudy is going to enter the season as the top wideout in this offense. The Browns have mentioned they plan to get Jeudy heavily involved, but we’ll see if he can truly bounce back to Pro Bowl form. If not, we could see Boston quickly jump him on the depth chart.

The Browns don’t have many locked-down starters at wide receiver outside of Jeudy.

Fans shouldn’t be shocked if Boston is starting in Week 1 and makes a significant impact this upcoming season.

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Browns' Revamped Defense Is Off To Promising Start