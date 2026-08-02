Browns’ Revamped Defense Is Off To Promising Start

Cleveland Browns fans were unsure what to expect of this defense after they traded superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett this offseason. The assumption was that this defensive unit would take a major step back, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The trade of Garrett seems to have given this defense new life. It’s early in training camp, but the Browns’ defense has looked great so far.

Ashley Bastock recently broke down what she has been seeing from the Browns’ defense this week.

“Four practices in shorts and shells won’t determine whether Cleveland’s defense can again become one of the NFL’s best. The real tests will come once the pads go on and the regular season arrives. But for a unit trying to establish a new identity after an offseason of sweeping change, the early returns have reflected exactly what Rutenberg has preached since arriving in Berea. If the ball is oxygen, the Browns’ defense hasn’t stopped breathing,” Bastock wrote.

It seems that new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has sparked new life into this defense. This unit looks alive and focused early in camp. During Saturday’s practice, the defense recorded five interceptions, which brings its total in camp to 10 picks.

The interceptions are great for the defense, but the secondary wasn’t something that was a big question coming into the season. The defensive line without Garrett was something that needed to be watched during camp. So far, the d-line has done a great job at creating pressure and disrupting the passing game.

Both Mason Graham and newcomer Jared Verse have earned praise for their work thus far. Browns fans should be excited about the potential of these two players. Verse was acquired in the deal that sent Garrett to the Rams earlier this offseason. He has big shoes to fill, but he’s showing he’s capable of making a big impact early in camp.

It has only been four practices, so fans shouldn’t expect this to be the best defense in the league. It’s only going to get more difficult once the preseason begins and the regular season kicks off. The Browns need to form a new identity without Garrett.

Rutenberg appears to be getting that message through and is getting the most out of these players early on.

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