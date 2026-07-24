Analyst Names One Browns WR Flying Under The Radar

While most of the attention on the Cleveland Browns receiver room this offseason has gone to Isaiah Bond and the rookie additions fighting for early snaps, there is a veteran quietly building a case for himself before camp even opens. Tylan Wallace made his name in Baltimore as a special teams weapon, and that label has followed him to Cleveland. Based on what he showed during spring workouts and minicamp, at least one voice believes that reputation is about to change.

Lance Reisland, who covers the Browns closely, shared his thoughts on Wallace ahead of training camp, breaking down exactly what caught his eye from the offseason program.

“Tylan Wallace is another interesting name to watch in the Browns’ receiver room. We already know what he brings on special teams, but I thought he looked very good throughout the spring and early summer. He’s a polished route runner, dependable, has strong hands, and shows good explosion in and out of his breaks,” Reisland posted.

Tylan Wallace is another interesting name to watch in the Browns’ receiver room. We already know what he brings on special teams, but I thought he looked very good throughout the spring and early summer. He’s a polished route runner, dependable, has strong hands, and shows good… pic.twitter.com/rJYiaPLXnk — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) July 22, 2026

Wallace joined Cleveland after five seasons in Baltimore, where the Ravens originally selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. His receiving production with the Ravens never jumped off the page, totaling 22 catches for 305 yards and two touchdowns across 68 games, but his real value came on special teams. He handled both punt and kick return duties in Baltimore, averaging over 24 yards per kickoff return this past season alone.

That kind of resume made him a logical addition for a Browns team looking to upgrade its return game, but Wallace could end up doing far more than that in Cleveland.

If Wallace does lock down a role as the fifth receiver on the depth chart, it raises an interesting question about how many wide outs the Browns ultimately decide to keep, and what that means for the rest of a very competitive room. Training camp battles like this one tend to get decided in August, but the early signs point toward a veteran who is not satisfied being known only for his return skills.

Wallace may not be a headline name yet, but he is doing the work to become one.

NEXT:

Insider Predicts A Big Shakeup Incoming For Browns' QB Room