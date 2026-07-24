Insider Predicts A Big Shakeup Incoming For Browns’ QB Room

The quarterback saga in Cleveland is unlikely to come to an end anytime soon. The coaching staff appears committed to having the quarterbacks compete for the starting job during training camp and in the preseason. As of this moment, the Browns have four quarterbacks on the roster, all competing for the same spot.

There are certainly too many cooks in the kitchen, but ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi believes the Browns will make a major move to help resolve this problem.

“For a second consecutive year, the Browns not only have to sort out a competition in training camp but must decide what to do with their four passers. Watson and Sanders took the bulk of the reps during the spring, while 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel typically received the remaining reps. Green, the Browns’ sixth-round pick this year, is viewed as a developmental prospect, but the Browns are bullish on his upside. Like last season, a trade to bring the quarterback room to three entering the regular season seems to be a likely outcome,” Oyefusi wrote.

The Browns had a similar problem last season until they traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders. That gave Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel a clear path to playing time in 2025. Now, the Browns have an even bigger headache with Deshaun Watson in the mix as well.

As Oyefusi mentioned, the most likely outcome is that the Browns trade one of the quarterbacks during training camp. Due to the massive amount of money he’s owed, Watson is the least likely to be traded. The Browns appear committed to seeing what Sanders can do, so he’s likely off the market as well.

This brings the list down to two, between Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green. The Browns selected Green in the sixth round of this year’s draft. He’s not ready to play yet, but they believe he’s a good developmental project. With that being said, it seems unlikely that they’d trade Green only months after drafting him.

After eliminating the rest of the options, Gabriel is the only quarterback who makes sense to be traded. Cleveland gave most of the reps to Watson and Sanders during the spring. Despite having some success, it looks like the Browns view Gabriel as more of a backup long-term.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Browns move the former third-round pick in camp. There should be other organizations willing to give Gabriel a chance as at least a No. 2 on a roster.

Moving Gabriel would give the Browns two capable starting options, plus Green, who can develop under them.

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