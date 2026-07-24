Pat McAfee Has One Wish For Browns Fans

It hasn’t been an easy road for Cleveland Browns fans over the years. The team hasn’t made the postseason since 2023, the last time they won more than five games in a single season.

There appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for Cleveland. Andrew Berry and the crew have been building a strong young core.

Recently, analyst Pat McAfee talked about his one wish for Browns fans this season.

“So many people are mad at us for being pumped that Shedeur was winning. You see what he did at Colorado? You see what he did at Jackson State? He’s remained the exact same, it feels like. Showed up early. Was in the community. He looks like he’s in great shape, not that he ever didn’t. I hope Shedeur does good. I hope the Browns win. I hope they win. We would like to see the Browns fans and faithful have happiness. We would like to see that. I would like to see that, personally,” McAfee said.

I hope the Cleveland Browns win #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2DC0eb0VxJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 23, 2026

McAfee isn’t wrong; Shedeur Sanders does seem to get a ton of disrespect that is undeserved. The spotlight was always going to be on Sanders from Day 1. He knew that because there’s always going to be a ton of media coverage when you’re the son of a legendary football player.

While Sanders won’t be winning the Most Humble Player of the Year award, the 24-year-old hasn’t done anything to deserve this level of disrespect from both fans and the media. He walked in and worked hard and doesn’t believe he deserves something just because of his name.

Is Sanders going to be the franchise quarterback in Cleveland for the next decade? Probably not. But he at least deserves a fair chance to show what he can do. He was a fifth-round pick, so normally he would be an afterthought if he wasn’t Deion Sanders’ son.

Sanders showed flashes of potential last season when he threw for 1,400 passing yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions across eight games. Not an ideal start, but let’s see what new head coach Todd Monken can get out of him.

Browns fans should be cheering on Sanders and be hopeful that he can bring some winning football to Cleveland in 2026.

NEXT:

Analyst Names Potential MVP Candidate For Browns