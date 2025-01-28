Analyst Names ‘Perfect Bridge QB’ For Browns In 2025

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly go after a rookie quarterback in the NFL Draft.

Nonetheless, even though they won just three games last season, this roster is clearly more talented than that.

And with Myles Garrett putting the front office on notice over the lack of competitiveness, everybody in the building knows that they can’t afford to get off to another slow start.

That’s why they will also have to go after a veteran quarterback in free agency to hold down the fort.

With that in mind, Jimmy Watkins of Cleveland.com argued that there was no better choice than Kirk Cousins.

He would be on a team-friendly deal, and his relationship and past with Kevin Stefanski would give this team a head start:

“Corny or cool, Cousins represents a rare quarterback breed in today’s market. Cheap? Check. Experienced? Check. Productive? Only for nine weeks, but that’s plenty of time for Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders to study from the sideline. Now add the Stefanski connection and Cousins’ desire to prove he can still play,” Watkins said.

Cousins didn’t look good in the second half of the season, but it’s not like the Atlanta Falcons did him any favors.

He’s always excelled in a play-action-centered offense, and that wasn’t the case with Raheem Morris’ team.

He will also have a huge chip on his shoulder to prove that he can still play at a high level, and it’s not like the Browns will need him to be there for three years or longer.

The team also needs to bolster the offensive line, and adding another playmaker or two won’t hurt.

But Cousins is proven enough to be trusted to carry this team to the postseason while whoever they get in the NFL Draft works his way to the field.

The pairing makes too much sense.

NEXT:

Analyst Defends Browns For Not Re-Signing Kareem Hunt