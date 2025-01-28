Analyst Defends Browns For Not Re-Signing Kareem Hunt

Everything that could’ve gone wrong for the Cleveland Browns last season went wrong.

The team failed to establish any sort of running game.

The shaky and battered offensive line didn’t do much to help their cause, and consistently trailing on the scoreboard also hurt them.

That’s why Adam The Bull doesn’t think Kareem Hunt would’ve been a difference-maker with the Browns.

Talking on his show, he defended the Browns’ decision not to bring him back last season, as he wasn’t an explosive running back anymore.

He noted that Jerome Ford performed better after contact, mentioning that Hunt scored only one touchdown of more than three yards.

More than that, he thinks that he’s a serviceable back who’s playing his role well with the Kansas City Chiefs, but that wouldn’t have been the case in Cleveland.

Truth be told, it’s hard to argue with that statement, as Hunt had plenty of opportunities to do so in Cleveland in the prior season, but he didn’t.

It’s not like he’s turned back the clock and turned into Adrian Peterson all of a sudden.

If anything, he’s a great complimentary piece to the Chiefs’ strong running attack, but he’s not more explosive or efficient than, say, Isiah Pacheco.

The Browns clearly need to address their running back situation in the offseason, even if Nick Chubb returns.

Fortunately, there will be plenty of options in an NFL Draft class that figures to be one of the most stacked at the position in recent years.

NEXT:

Jordan Palmer Believes Jalen Milroe Is Worth No. 2 Pick For Browns