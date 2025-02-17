Analyst Names ‘Perfect Draft Pick’ For Browns In 2025

Even if Deshaun Watson were healthy, the Cleveland Browns would still need to add one quarterback in the offseason.

Watson’s subpar play, injury-proneness, off-field distractions, and contract situation have hurt this team in the worst possible way, up to the point that they need to find a replacement while they continue to pay him.

According to Mason Cameron of PFF, Cam Ward is the perfect draft pick to solve these woes.

“Cleveland is also likely to be without Deshaun Watson for potentially all of 2025, creating a dire need under center. While Watson is still due significant money, selecting the top-rated quarterback prospect looks like the Browns’ only path to salvage 2025 — and their quarterback position overall,” Cameron said.

Ward might not project to be a superstar at the next level, but he’s the top-ranked quarterback prospect in this class, and it isn’t necessarily close.

The Browns could also have an additional first-round pick, depending on what they decide to do with Myles Garrett or if they look to trade down from No. 2.

The Deshaun Watson trade cost this team plenty of draft picks, and they’re now paying the price – literally and figuratively – of being unable to replenish their roster with younger talent.

Now, they’re stuck in a difficult salary cap situation, and they will have to get creative to find a way out.

