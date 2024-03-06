Analyst Names The Best Backup QB Option For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns have to add more depth to the wide receiver room, and they’re also going to be in the market for a defensive and an offensive tackle.

Nonetheless, last season showed that you can never have too much depth at the quarterback position as well.

Considering that, Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland asked one of his co-hosts if he’d be shocked if the Browns got Joe Flacco back on the team next season, to which he replied that he wouldn’t be surprised at all.

Would you be shocked…. if Joe Flacco is back with the Browns? pic.twitter.com/vf3Ny6A0j0 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 6, 2024

On the one hand, bringing Flacco back would make all the sense in the world.

He was a great locker room guy, and he became a fan favorite overnight.

It’s safe to say he earned his stripes and his spot on the roster.

On the other hand, he may not have as many opportunities to play next season as he did this year — hopefully not.

The Browns are quite high on Dorian Thompson-Robinson as Watson’s backup, and they clearly favor mobile quarterbacks, which doesn’t bode well with Flacco.

Flacco knows he’s entering the final stage of his career, and he might favor a situation where he has a better shot at padding up and playing every once in a while.

He was great for the Browns and just the player the team needed to get to the playoffs last season, and they might welcome him with open arms, but it might not be in his best interest to come back to Berea next season.