Browns Legend Makes Strong Statement About Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns have struggled more than any other franchise to get a star quarterback.

They still hope that Deshaun Watson will be the answer to their prayers and the guy who could take them to the next level once and for all.

He hasn’t shown much during his two years in Berea, but the talent is most definitely there, and some fans haven’t lost faith in him yet.

Notably, that includes former player Eric Metcalf.

Talking on “The Dawg Check Podcast,” he listed all the quarterbacks he would take over Watson in his same situation right now, and there weren’t many.

🚨 NEW EPISODE 🚨 Listen to @EricMetcalf21 and @loebsleads discuss which QBs they would rather have over Deshaun Watson next season. Spoiler… there aren’t a lot 👀 Spotify: https://t.co/gOyg0ysMPv Apple: https://t.co/lyonqAlQIZ pic.twitter.com/zyhMahYuM7 — The Dawg Check Podcast (@DawgCheckPod) March 6, 2024

Unsurprisingly, he chose Patrick Mahomes as the No. 1 guy, as he’s the best quarterback in the game right now.

He also called Lamar Jackson special, and gave him the nod over the Clemson product.

Metcalf later hesitated before choosing Josh Allen, stating that he’s probably a better quarterback but questioning his ability to get the job done when it matters the most.

And last but not least, he stated that he would take Aaron Rodgers over Watson as long as he’s healthy.

Some could make a case for other guys, such as Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, or even Tua Tagovailoa, but the reality is that when he’s at his best, there aren’t many quarterbacks better than Watson.

Hopefully, he’ll be at his best and will finally be able to stay on the field for a full season in 2024, as the patience is running out already.