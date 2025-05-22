Analyst Names Top-3 Browns Players Ahead Of 2025 Season

The Cleveland Browns can’t afford to have another 3-win season in 2025.

While that might definitely help their case to get a franchise quarterback in next year’s stacked class, it may also mark the end of the Kevin Stefanski/Andrew Berry era in Northeast Ohio.

With that in mind, the leaders and best players will have to step up and lead the way for this younger and more talented team.

That’s why Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus puts the spotlight on three veterans: DE Myles Garrett, CB Denzel Ward, and TE David Njoku.

In his latest column, he explained why the Browns’ success – or lack thereof – will most likely hang on their shoulders:

“What more can be said about Garrett, PFF’s 2024 Best Pass Rusher Award winner? He led the league in pass-rush grade (92.8), total pressures (83), pass-rush win rate (23.1%) and pressure rate (18.2%), marking his sixth straight season with an elite pass-rush grade. Ward has dealt with some inconsistencies on a volatile defense, but remains one of the Browns’ top talents. Njoku rounds out the list, having recorded the third-highest non-quarterback WAR on the team over the past three seasons (0.93),” Sikkema wrote.

Garrett is the best player on the team and one of the best players in the league.

As such, there will be steep expectations for him, especially after all the offseason drama and the record-breaking contract extension he got.

His production and talent have never been doubted, though.

Ward is the leader of the secondary, and he’s one of the most underrated players in the game.

They gave up plenty of big plays last season, but not because of him.

And with not much help at the position, he will be asked to do plenty of heavy lifting again.

Last but not least, the Browns need Njoku to stay healthy.

Even with a potential replacement in Harold Fannin Jr., he’s still the team’s second-best pass-catcher.

Whoever is out there at quarterback will need reliable hands, and Njoku might be the safest bet besides Jerry Jeudy.

